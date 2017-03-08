Remaining victims from bus crash identified

Image via KVUE: Kenneth and Peggy Hoffman

BILOXI - Authorities are releasing the names of the victims in a train-bus collision that killed four Texas tourists in Biloxi.



Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Wednesday that 79-year-old Clinton Havran of Sealy, Texas, died at the scene of the wreck, while 62-year-old Deborah Orr died after surgery at a Biloxi hospital.



Hargrove confirms that 82-year-old Kenneth Hoffman and 73-year-old Peggy Hoffman also died at the scene. A school district in Lockhart, Texas, had earlier announced the death of the husband and wife, both longtime employees there.



The coroner says all four died from blunt force trauma. He says autopsies are being conducted on the bodies.



About 40 people were injured when a CSX Transportation freight train hit a tour bus stuck on the tracks. The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are investigating.



