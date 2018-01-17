23°
Remaining departures canceled at Baton Rouge Airport Tuesday

Tuesday, January 16 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- All remaining Tuesday departures have been canceled at the Baton Rouge Airport.

The airport announced the cancelations in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, noting that some flights are still scheduled to arrive Tuesday night.

Additionally, flights to and from Houston, Texas through United Airlines were canceled earlier in the day for both Baton Rouge and New Orleans Airports.

Earlier this morning, an inbound flight to Baton Rouge from Virginia was diverted to Ohio due to weather. To check BTR flights, click here.

