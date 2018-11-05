80°
Relatives bury Mississippi toddler who died in hot oven

51 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, November 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WNDU
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) - Relatives have buried a 20-month-old Mississippi Delta girl who was stabbed and placed in a hot oven.
  
WREG-TV reports Royalty Marie Floyd was buried Saturday in Clarksdale.
  
The girl's father, John Floyd says he still finds the girl's death "unbelievable." Floyd says it still feels unreal. A preliminary autopsy found the toddler was still alive when she was placed in the oven Oct. 15 at a home in Shaw. The autopsy says her death was caused by stab wounds and thermal injuries.
  
The toddler's grandmother, 48-year-old Carolyn Jones, is charged with first-degree murder and is jailed in Bolivar County pending $500,000 bail. A public defender has declined comment, saying he's still learning about the case.
  
Investigators say they don't know why Jones might have killed the girl.

