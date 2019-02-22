76°
Relative IDs relationship of hostages killed during standoff

1 hour 44 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 February 22, 2019 4:20 PM February 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) - A relative of one of five people fatally shot at a Mississippi home says she can't comprehend why the man identified as the gunman would turn on his family and friends.
 
Authorities say 34-year-old Nam Le killed four people during a standoff with police Feb. 16. Nam Le also died later after being wounded by gunfire.
 
Vicki Van told news outlets she's an aunt of one of the victims, 28-year-old Dr. Phung Minh Le. His fiancee, 28-year-old Le Thi My Van, was also slain. Van says the other victims were Nam Lee's wife, 30-year-old Lan Thi My Van, and a family friend and babysitter, 65-year-old Cho Thi Van.
 
Vicki Van says Nam Le was well liked by customers at a nail salon he owned, and "something must have triggered him."

