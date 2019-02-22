79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Relative IDs relationship of hostages killed during standoff

12 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 February 22, 2019 4:20 PM February 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) - A relative of one of five people fatally shot at a Mississippi home says she can't comprehend why the man identified as the gunman would turn on his family and friends.
 
Authorities say 34-year-old Nam Le killed four people during a standoff with police Feb. 16. Nam Le also died later after being wounded by gunfire.
 
Vicki Van told news outlets she's an aunt of one of the victims, 28-year-old Dr. Phung Minh Le. His fiancee, 28-year-old Le Thi My Van, was also slain. Van says the other victims were Nam Lee's wife, 30-year-old Lan Thi My Van, and a family friend and babysitter, 65-year-old Cho Thi Van.
 
Vicki Van says Nam Le was well liked by customers at a nail salon he owned, and "something must have triggered him."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days