Registration for Kindergarten, Pre-K in Ascension begins April 3
ASCENSION – Ascension Public Schools announced that Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten registration will be from April 3 -8.
Below are the specific dates and times listed by school:
Monday, Apr. 3
Central Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Oak Grove Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Prairieville Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Apr. 4
Ascension Head Start: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Donaldsonville Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lakeside Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
St. Amant Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Apr. 5
Duplessis Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dutchtown Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Spanish Lake Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Apr. 6
G.W. Carver Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Gonzales Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pecan Grove Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sorrento Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 7
Lake Elementary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Galvez Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Children who are entering Kindergarten should be five-year-old by Sept. 30, 2017, according to school officials. At the time of registration, parents or guardians must present the following:
- Child's birth certificate
- Up-to-date immunization/shot records,
- Proof of residence (ex: utility bill with service address)
- Child's social security card (not just a number)
Parents uncertain of which school they should register their child in can visit www.apsb.org/SchoolDistrictSearch and enter in a home address to pull up their respective school district.
For more information about PreKindergarten including online registration, visit www.ascensionearlychildhood.org.