Registration for Kindergarten, Pre-K in Ascension begins April 3

ASCENSION – Ascension Public Schools announced that Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten registration will be from April 3 -8.



Below are the specific dates and times listed by school:



Monday, Apr. 3

Central Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oak Grove Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Prairieville Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Tuesday, Apr. 4

Ascension Head Start: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Donaldsonville Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lakeside Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Amant Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Wednesday, Apr. 5

Duplessis Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dutchtown Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Spanish Lake Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Thursday, Apr. 6

G.W. Carver Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gonzales Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pecan Grove Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sorrento Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 7

Lake Elementary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Galvez Primary: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Children who are entering Kindergarten should be five-year-old by Sept. 30, 2017, according to school officials. At the time of registration, parents or guardians must present the following:



- Child's birth certificate

- Up-to-date immunization/shot records,

- Proof of residence (ex: utility bill with service address)

- Child's social security card (not just a number)



Parents uncertain of which school they should register their child in can visit www.apsb.org/SchoolDistrictSearch and enter in a home address to pull up their respective school district.



For more information about PreKindergarten including online registration, visit www.ascensionearlychildhood.org.