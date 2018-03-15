70°
Register by tomorrow for a free ride home from the parade Saturday

BATON ROUGE – Attorney group Dudley DeBosier is offering free rides home from the Wearin' of the Green parade route Saturday.

The 33rd annual parade rolls at 10 o'clock through its traditional Baton Rouge route Saturday. From 11 to 3, Dudley DeBosier will pay for Uber rides home for anyone who signs up on the attorneys' website. People who sign up will get an Uber code to apply to the ride when one is requested through the Uber app. The code will give the rider a free trip.

Rides home are also available for people who are attending St. Patrick's Day celebrations in New Orleans, too.

Click HERE to request an Uber code. Registration must be done by noon Friday.  

WBRZ will provide live coverage of the Baton Rouge parade Saturday morning. Watch live starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

