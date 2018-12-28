Reginald Brown, Sr. retires after serving 40 years in law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - After serving four decades, community leader and elected official Reginald Brown, Sr. is retiring.

The longtime Baton Rouge native served as sheriff deputy for twenty-five years and city constable for 18 years. While working as constable, he wanted to accomplish one main goal.

"My primary goal is to bridge that gap between community and law enforcement, so we have a better and richer relationship that can embrace any type of turmoil, problem or controversy," said Brown.

Not only did he regulate court orders, but he also gave back to those in need by starting up Holiday Helpers, an organization he founded back in 1987.

"It started with an initiative with a Thanksgiving dinner and Thanksgiving is self-explanatory, it's thanking people for giving and bringing people together so they can unite with others and it unites people," he said. "It grew into a big community need."

Throughout forty years of service, he has even played the role of mentor.

"I never thought I would get in law enforcement until I met him," said Captain Jimoh. "He changed my thoughts on what policing is all about."

Captain Jimoh was so inspired by Brown and his work with the constable's office, he switched careers.

"I wanted to do this full time so I left my high-paying job and came down to the constable office," Captain Jimoh said.

He says Brown influenced him by using a powerful tool in the workforce.

"His leadership is unmatched," Jimoh added.

And leadership might just be Brown's strongest weapon during the last forty years.

"Learning leadership, it's something that you learn every day, the leadership that I gain in all those jobs, there is still room to learn every day," said Brown.

During his retirement, Brown says he won't be far away. He still plans to work with the community and law enforcement.