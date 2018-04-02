Reduce Your Risk: Raising awareness for cardiovascular diseases

BATON ROUGE- The mission of the American Heart Association is to "build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke."

The organization aims to improve patient care, advocate for better health and raise awareness for heart related diseases.

In 1999, the organization set a 10 year goal to reduce coronary heart disease, stroke and risk by 25 percent by 2010. The organization achieved the reduction in deaths ahead of schedule and made "substantial progress" against three of the six risk factors.

According to their website, by 2020 the organization wants to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent while reducing deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke by 20 percent.

One way the organization is continuing raise awareness for cardiovascular disease and strokes is by holding an annual heart walk.

The 2018 Capital Area Heart Walk will take place April 7 at the LSU Old Front Nine. Check-in time begins at 8:30 a.m. for the 5k, with the event starting at 9 a.m.

To register heart walk, click here. Residents can walk as a team, join an already existing team, or walk as an individual.

If residents wish to help, but can't participate donations are always welcome. The American Heart Association is trying to reach a goal of $700,000. To donate, click here.