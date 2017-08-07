Redistribution of showers

For the areas of southeast Louisiana who haven't seen their fair share of the rain, they will today. Rainfall across the southeast will be less concentrated across the coastal and New Orleans areas, and will likely be more prevalent across Baton Rouge and areas north.

Scattered rainfall and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 80's, but high humidity this morning will keep temperatures fairly elevated.

As rain tapers a bit midweek, temperatures will squeak into the low 90's. Even so, we have been relatively cool compared to our normal temperatures for this time of year.

Tropical Storm Franklin will likely maintain tropical storm strength as it moves across the Yucatan Peninsula and exits into the Bay of Campeche. Thanks to the placements of areas of high pressure, the storm will be guided into central Mexico. Another disturbance in the central Atlantic only shows a 20% chance of development by Friday. Either way, we are in good shape regarding the tropics.