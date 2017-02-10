Red Stick Sound Acapella group surprises Pat

A fun surprise at the end of the 4:00 news. The Red Stick Sound Men's Acapella Group surprised Pat with a performance ahead of their Valentine's Day fundraiser.

The group will be providing singing valentines on February 14, traveling around Baton Rouge singing two generic love songs and providing a single red rose.

The group is charging $50 if you book a singing valentine in advance. The group will travel to most locations within the Baton Rouge area.

Red Stick Sound is a non-profit part of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Their hotline is 225-366-7126.