Red Stick socks on sale for BR bicentennial

May 11, 2017
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge residents can now buy limited edition Red Stick socks.

The socks are available for $20 at Studio C in Baton Rouge, located at 3786 Government Street, and at The Foyer, located at 3655 Perkins Road. The socks are also available online at https://www.townvu.com/studioc/ordering.

For each pair of socks sold, a pair is donated to a local homeless facility in Baton Rouge.

The Red Stick socks were created by Studio C in collaboration with Bonfolk, Visit Baton Rouge and Baton Rouge Bicentennial.

