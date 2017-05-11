81°
Latest Weather Blog
Red Stick socks on sale for BR bicentennial
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge residents can now buy limited edition Red Stick socks.
The socks are available for $20 at Studio C in Baton Rouge, located at 3786 Government Street, and at The Foyer, located at 3655 Perkins Road. The socks are also available online at https://www.townvu.com/studioc/ordering.
For each pair of socks sold, a pair is donated to a local homeless facility in Baton Rouge.
The Red Stick socks were created by Studio C in collaboration with Bonfolk, Visit Baton Rouge and Baton Rouge Bicentennial.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students make prosthetic hand for classmate using 3D printer
-
Elementary students donate money for EBRSO bulletproof vests
-
Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane
-
Large barge tipped over in False River, been there since August
-
Judge lifts Council on Aging director's restraining order against client's family