'Red Stick': Network eyeing possible crime drama set in Baton Rouge

Photo courtesy: LSU.edu

BATON ROUGE - A major network is interested in creating a new drama series based in Baton Rouge.

According to Deadline, NBC has ordered a script for the series named 'Red Stick'.

The show, conceived by best-selling author Patricia Cornwell and written by Samantha Humphrey, follows a doctor who is summoned from New York back to her hometown of Baton Rouge after the death of her father. The show then follows her as she attempts to solve a murder in her deceased father's stead.

The show's producer, Matt Tolmach, has recently been tied to movies like Venom and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Despite the network showing serious interest, there's still no guarantee that the show will begin productions as of yet. The Business Report says NBC gave “Red Stick” a script commitment plus penalty in November, which means the network will have to pay a fee if it chooses not to move forward with the series.