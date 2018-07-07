Red Snapper season to close in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's recreational fishing season for red snapper will close in territorial waters on Sunday.

State wildlife and fisheries officials say the season officially closes at 11:59 p.m. and will reopen Monday, July 23, at 12:01 a.m.

For anglers fishing neighboring states' exempted fishing permit seasons for red snapper, authorities say they must launch and land their vessels in that state while complying with all regulations to that state's EFP season.

The federal charter for-hire red snapper season will continue as scheduled and remain open until July 21 at 11:59 p.m.