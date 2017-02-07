Red Cross tips for what to do after a tornado

American Red Cross responders are moving into impacted areas to assist residents due to severe weather and tornadoes that struck Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday.

Red Cross issued the following tips to residents on what to do following a tornado:

- Continue listening to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio for updated information and instructions.

- If you are away from home, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so.



- Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and sturdy shoes when examining your walls, doors, staircases and windows for damage.



- Watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines and report them to the utility company immediately.



- Stay out of damaged buildings.



- Use battery-powered flashlights when examining buildings – do NOT use candles.



- If you smell gas or hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and get everyone out of the building quickly and call the gas company or fire department.



- Take pictures of damage, both of the building and its contents, for insurance claims.



- Use the telephone only for emergency calls.



- Keep all of your animals under your direct control.



- Clean up spilled medications, bleaches, gasoline or other flammable liquids that could become a fire hazard.



- Check for injuries. If you are trained, provide first aid to persons in need until emergency responders arrive.

