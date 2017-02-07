69°
Red Cross opens shelter in Donaldsonville

58 minutes 51 seconds ago February 07, 2017 Feb 7, 2017 Tuesday, February 07 2017 February 07, 2017 10:32 PM in News
DONALDSONVILLE - The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Donaldsonville for those affected by Tuesday's storms.

The shelter is located at Faith Christian Center, the former First Baptist Church, at 210 Plimsol Drive, Donaldsonville. 

The Red Cross said anyone evacuating to a shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

  • Prescriptions and emergency medications
  • Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
  • Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents
  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
  • Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
  • Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
  • Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you
  • Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself
  • Public health regulations do not permit pets in shelters; service animals are permitted.

