Red Cross, firefighters installing smoke alarms following recent fatal fires

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Red Cross, along with area firefighters, will be installing free smoke alarms in two Baton Rouge neighborhoods Friday.

Red Cross volunteers along with the Baton Rouge Fire Department will be in the 7200 block of Sevenoaks Avenue from 10 a.m. until noon. From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., volunteers will team up with the St. George Fire Department to canvas the neighborhoods surrounding the 7220 block of Meadowbrook Avenue.

Two fatal fires were reported in those areas earlier this week.

Anyone in need of a working smoke alarm can schedule a time for Red Cross volunteers to come out to their home and provide this service by filling out a smoke alarm installation request here or call 844-741-7270.