Red Cross closes shelter in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - The American Red Cross says the emergency shelter Donaldsonville has closed.
Officials tell WBRZ's Michael Vinsanau that the call to close the shelter was made at 7 a.m.. Volunteers report that no residents stayed at the shelter overnight.
The shelter was located at Faith Christian Center, the former First Baptist Church, at 210 Plimsol Drive, Donaldsonville.
Red Cross shelter in Donaldsonville was shut down at 7am. No one stayed overnight.— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) February 8, 2017
