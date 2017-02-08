Red Cross closes shelter in Donaldsonville

79°
February 08, 2017
DONALDSONVILLE - The American Red Cross says the emergency shelter Donaldsonville has closed.

Officials tell WBRZ's Michael Vinsanau that the call to close the shelter was made at 7 a.m.. Volunteers report that no residents stayed at the shelter overnight. 

The shelter was located at Faith Christian Center, the former First Baptist Church, at 210 Plimsol Drive, Donaldsonville. 

