Recreational greater amberjack season to close Jan. 27

Image: Louisiana Sportsman

BATON ROUGE - State wildlife and fisheries regulators say the harvest of recreational greater amberjack will close in Louisiana waters on Jan. 27.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday that the closure will go through June 30 and resume July 1.

NOAA Fisheries announced the temporary closed season while new regulations are being enacted to establish new spring and fall seasons. The changes in season structure are designed to help rebuild the greater amberjack stock. NOAA Fisheries requested that Louisiana state waters also remain closed for that period.

In addition to the closure, additional proposed changes to the recreational season include a recreational fixed closed season from Nov. 1 each year through the end of April of the following year.