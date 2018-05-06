87°
Recovery grants awarded to Louisiana farmers, ranchers

4 hours 20 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, May 06 2018 May 6, 2018 May 06, 2018 1:01 PM May 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
BATON ROUGE - More than 900 Louisiana farmers and ranchers will receive disaster grants to help them recover from the March and August 2016 floods.
  
Louisiana's agriculture department says the average grant is $9,905, and the maximum award is $12,185. Of more than 1,000 applicants, 961 farmers and ranchers in 51 parishes were deemed eligible for the aid.
  
The program is paid with $10 million in federal aid, from a $1.7 billion block grant given to Louisiana by Congress to help with the devastating floods.
  
To be eligible for a grant, farmers and ranchers had to demonstrate a certain level of gross revenue before the flooding and a minimum crop loss of at least $10,000. Eligible crops included cotton, corn, crawfish, grain sorghum, rice, hay, soybeans, sweet potatoes, sugarcane, strawberries, wheat and cattle.
