81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Records: Men accused in hazing death involved in akin case

1 hour 25 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 August 13, 2018 8:35 PM August 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Ryan Isto (left), Sean-Paul Gott (right)
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - New court filings say two former Louisiana State University students involved in the hazing death of a pledge last year were involved in a similar incident days prior.
  
The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson submitted the filing Monday. It says 22-year-old Sean-Paul Gott organized a Sept. 6 hazing at the school's Phi Delta Theta house that left an incoming fraternity member violently ill. It says 19-year-old Ryan Matthew Isto participated.
  
Isto and Gott are two of four former LSU students accused of taking part in the Sept. 14 drinking death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver.
  
Twenty-year-old Matthew Alexander Naquin is charged with negligent homicide. Gott, Isto and 21-year-old Patrick Andrew Forde are charged with misdemeanor hazing.
  
Trials for Gott and Isto are set for Dec. 4
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days