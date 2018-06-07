84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Records: Louisiana spent over $1M defending abortion laws

1 hour 10 seconds ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 June 07, 2018 9:40 AM June 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Documents obtained by The Associated Press through open-records requests show Louisiana has spent more than $1 million to defend its abortion restrictions against a series of lawsuits since 2014.

And it's set to spend even more.

Contracts with private law firms show the state repeatedly adding thousands of dollars to the agreements, extending them as the cases drag on while Louisiana fights to implement anti-abortion policies that have been halted by the courts. State officials say they'll keep spending to defend their laws.

They say you can't put a price tag on human life. But reproductive health workers say the state is interfering with a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days