Records: Louisiana spent over $1M defending abortion laws

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Documents obtained by The Associated Press through open-records requests show Louisiana has spent more than $1 million to defend its abortion restrictions against a series of lawsuits since 2014.

And it's set to spend even more.

Contracts with private law firms show the state repeatedly adding thousands of dollars to the agreements, extending them as the cases drag on while Louisiana fights to implement anti-abortion policies that have been halted by the courts. State officials say they'll keep spending to defend their laws.

They say you can't put a price tag on human life. But reproductive health workers say the state is interfering with a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.