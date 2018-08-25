92°
Records: Instagram traced to teen suspect admits to slaying
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old Louisiana boy accused of killing a 15-year-old admitted to the slaying on a social media app.
News outlets report a New Orleans police arrest warrant says an Instagram account traced to the teen says "I killed my 15 year old friend over jealousy." The 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 18 shooting death of Chance Smith.
The warrant says the older teenager told police he heard gunfire and then saw Smith suffering from a gunshot wound, but later said it was an accident. Police say the bullet pierced Smith's body at an angle suggesting he was deliberately shot, and the 17-year-old tested positive for gunshot residue.
The teen was appointed a public defender. He's set to appear in court Sept. 11.
