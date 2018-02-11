Reckless ATV riders arrested in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - State troopers arrested four men for recklessly operating ATV's and a dirt bike on Tulane Avenue in New Orleans, Saturday.

The suspects were arrested for numerous criminal charges including reckless operations, narcotics and weapons violations.

The four riders were observed blocking traffic, doing wheelies, running red lights and driving on the median. Troopers in an unmarked vehicle approached the riders before damage to any property occurred. One suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by troopers.

The four suspects were booked on the following charges:

Aundrea Pierrce Porter, 42, was arrested for Reckless Operation, No Helmet, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, and Illegal Carrying of a Concealed Weapon.

Kenneth O. Jackson Jr., 39, was arrested for Reckless Operation, No Helmet, Possession of Marijuana, Cover/Painted over VIN, and Unlawful Posting of Criminal Activity.

Joshua M Kingsley, 34, was arrested for Reckless Operation, No Helmet, and Possession of Marijuana.

Reynard O. Dunn, 36, was arrested for Reckless Operation and No Helmet.