Recently cleaned park set for renovations

BATON ROUGE-Earlier this year residents in the north Baton Rouge area voiced their concerns over the state of a neighborhood park and the surrounding area. The Department of Works met those concerns as a big project is underway at the Cunard Avenue Park off Highway 19 in recent weeks, much to please the residents.



Resident Tamera Coleman says she has seen progress every day.



"I did not imagine it would happen this fast, but this is what I've been hoping for so long" said Coleman.



The park and the nearby canals were filled with debris, but now that is all a thing of the past.



Not only has DPW been cleaning up and removing the debris but this week BREC announced a $100 thousand dollar renovation project for the park.



This is something Coleman has envisioned for a long time.



"To see it now actually getting into action is very rewarding," said Coleman.

People can expect to see walking trails, a new playground, new landscaping and the extension of the current fence.



Coleman along with other are ecstatic about the improvements that are coming.



"I'm very happy, and I'm grateful, and I'm thankful for everybody who has been involved with this whole process," said Coleman.



BREC states that work will start later this year and there will be another community meeting next Thursday at five thirty at Discipline Outreach Ministry on Gore Road.