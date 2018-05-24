82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Recently adopted child, 1, left in truck dies in Tennessee

1 hour 2 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 May 24, 2018 11:00 AM May 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Metro Nashville Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a recently adopted 1-year-old girl whose father left her in a truck has died.

News outlets cite a release from Metro Nashville police saying the adoptive father "reportedly forgot" about the child after dropping off her sibling at day care on Wednesday. The girl's adoptive mother found the child around 5:40 p.m. in a car seat inside the pickup truck parked outside their home.

It's unclear how long she was in the vehicle.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Nashville reached a high of 89 degrees, meaning the inside of the truck could have reached nearly 120 degrees.

Authorities say the parents had recently adopted the girl. No identities have been released and no arrests have been announced.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days