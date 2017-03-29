Recent car burglaries drive concerns for New Roads residents

NEW ROADS - Residents are asking police to crack down on car burglars, but officials say they are having a hard time keeping them locked up when they are caught.

One resident told WBRZ her car was broken into in the Fairfield subdivision one week ago. She said she "noticed that both of the car doors, were opened and the glove box had been taken out and left of the seat of the car."

Another resident in that same subdivision, Frieda Whitney, said times are changing, and residents need to be careful.

"We never used to have to lock our vehicles," Whitney said. "Some people didn't even lock the doors to their homes, but now we're having to start doing that because of the rumors that you're hearing. You don't know how far they are going to go."

New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said juveniles have been breaking into unlocked cars in two New Roads subdivisions. Residents say more needs to be done, since there is no juvenile detention center in the parish.

"We utilize an ankle bracelet upon making contact with them again," McDonald said. "We bring them back in, and sometimes by then they've committed another crime. So it's just like a revolving door."

That revolving door is what frustrates residents like Steven Smith. He plans on discussing the issue with the judicial system.

"Neighbors have told me they've had guns stolen," Smith said. "They've had money stolen, people leave money in their cars."

Smith said he's afraid if something is not done, someone could be seriously hurt.

"We're very limited, and I think they've learned that, and that's why they're continuing to do this, because any youngster that can get away with something, they will."