Recent accidents highlight dangers for motorcycle officers

Friday, March 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - Escorting a funeral has proven to be one of the most dangerous jobs a police officer can perform.

A motorcycle officer is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while escorting a funeral Thursday in the capital region. Just six weeks ago, Cpl. Shane Totty was killed in the line of duty while working a similar detail.

BRPD spokesperson L'jean McKneely says there's no law requiring funeral processions to have escorts, but it's often requested.

"That decision is up to the family or funeral home," Sgt. McKneely said.

Thursday's accident was the second in two months. On February 1, Cpl. Totty was escorting a funeral procession on Jones Creek when a pick-up truck pulled in front of his motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

The officer injured in yesterday's accident is expected to make a full recovery.

