Receipt in abandoned, stolen truck leads police to burglary suspect

WALKER - Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with numerous residential and vehicle burglaries that occurred in February.



25-year-old Cullen Pitre was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Police said Pitre broke into several homes, buildings, and vehicles. He was also accused of breaking into two City of Walker sewer lift stations in the Pendarvis Lane, Rebecca Drive and Brian Park areas on the morning of February 19 before stealing a pickup truck and leaving the area.



The next day, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office found a stolen truck abandoned on a dirt road near the Livingston/St. Helena Parish line, Walker Police said. Inside the truck, detectives found trash, as well as items that appeared to be stolen property.



Among the items inside the truck were a date and time stamped receipt from a Watson dollar store. Detectives visited the dollar store and obtained a copy of the surveillance video during the time the receipt was printed. The Walker Special Victim's Unit was able to enhance the video and attach still images to social media. Two suspects were identified with assistance from public tips.



Walker PD detectives met with one suspect and determined the investigation would focus on the other suspect, identified as Cullen Pitre. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Pitre, whom they described as "armed and dangerous."



During a search for Pitre, detectives learned the suspect was a convicted felon, had no permanent address, and stayed with various friends and associates in the area. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole assisted in the search.



Pitre was located by a Louisiana State Police Violent Crimes and Fugitive Task Force member, who saw an updated social media post and recognized Pitre at a location Pitre was known to frequently visit. Police said Pitre had a stolen handgun with an obliterated serial number, a small amount of meth, and a small amount of marijuana on him. Pitre was arrested without incident and Walker PD was contacted.



Due to a parole detainer, Pitre is being held without bond on charges related to unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I and II narcotics, and on the Walker PD fugitive warrant related to burglary charges. Additional charges and arrests are expected.