Receding flood allows I-44 in St. Louis to reopen
ST. LOUIS - Residents of areas hit hard by flooding in eastern Missouri are getting some good news: River levels are subsiding, some evacuated residents will be allowed to go home and a closed interstate is reopening.
Dropping water levels along the Meramec River on Thursday prompted the mayor of Valley Park to lift evacuation orders for levee-protected areas effective at 8 a.m. Friday.
The lower part of the town was evacuated Monday amid worries a nearby levee wouldn't hold.
Decreasing water levels also prompted officials to reopen westbound lanes of busy Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. Transportation officials hope to open eastbound lanes before Friday morning rush hour.
But authorities warn the threat isn't over. Hazards left behind by the high water can include raw sewage, damaged electrical equipment and displaced wildlife lurking near homes.
