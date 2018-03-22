Recalled smoke alarms not used in Operation Save-A-Life

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

BATON ROUGE- On Wednesday, Kidde, an international distributor of smoke detector products, issued a recall for some of its dual-sensor smoke alarms.

According to a release, Operation Save-A-Life did not install any recalled smoke alarms.

The recall cited a yellow tab left inside the alarm during the manufacturing process could prevent the product from properly detecting smoke and altering the consumer to possible danger. The company recalled more than 450,000 model PI2010 and PI9010 smoke alarms.

Though the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal does provide Kidde smoke alarms through Operation Save-A-Life, the model used in the program is the I9010.