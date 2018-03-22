68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Recalled smoke alarms not used in Operation Save-A-Life

3 hours 7 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, March 22 2018 Mar 22, 2018 March 22, 2018 10:27 AM March 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

BATON ROUGE- On Wednesday, Kidde, an international distributor of smoke detector products, issued a recall for some of its dual-sensor smoke alarms.

According to a release, Operation Save-A-Life did not install any recalled smoke alarms.

The recall cited a yellow tab left inside the alarm during the manufacturing process could prevent the product from properly detecting smoke and altering the consumer to possible danger. The company recalled more than 450,000 model PI2010 and PI9010 smoke alarms.

Though the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal does provide Kidde smoke alarms through Operation Save-A-Life, the model used in the program is the I9010.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days