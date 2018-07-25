89°
Recall issued for Taco Bell cheese dip for possible botulism risk

Wednesday, July 25 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Another food recall has been issued, this time for a Taco Bell product.

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling their Taco Bell Salsa con Queso Mild Cheese Dip due to a botulism risk, according to the company. The product comes in a 15 oz glass jar with the package UPC #021000024490.

Clostridium botulinum is a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are being warned not to use the product even if it doesn't look or smell bad. The company is recalling approximately 7,000 cases of the cheese dip.

There haven't been any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the issue.

