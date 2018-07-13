87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

RECALL: 100 cases of salmonella linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks

4 hours 13 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 July 13, 2018 7:24 AM July 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A salmonella outbreak has been linked to a Kellogg's brand breakfast cereal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 100 cases have been linked to Honey Smacks, including a couple in Louisiana. The CDC says that 33 people have been hospitalized because of the outbreak.

No deaths have been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration is urging retailers to immediately pull boxes from their shelves.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days