RECALL: 100 cases of salmonella linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks

A salmonella outbreak has been linked to a Kellogg's brand breakfast cereal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 100 cases have been linked to Honey Smacks, including a couple in Louisiana. The CDC says that 33 people have been hospitalized because of the outbreak.

No deaths have been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration is urging retailers to immediately pull boxes from their shelves.