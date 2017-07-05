Rebuilding process to begin following 2 On Your Side report

BATON ROUGE - A woman who was worried she'd be kicked out of her FEMA Manufactured Housing Unit if she didn't start construction on her flood-damaged home doesn't have to worry any longer.

Floy Cook called 2 On Your Side last week because she thought she was going to lose her temporary housing.



"I was going to have to move out," said Cook. "Because I wasn't working on the inside of my house even though I had gone to the state to get work done."

FEMA met with Cook this morning at her MHU for a recertification visit, which FEMA schedules every 30 days to check on her progress.

"She has elected to have the state do the repairs for her home so she's working toward moving getting back into her home," said FEMA Public Information Officer Manuel Broussard.

Which is exactly what FEMA is making sure everyone is doing. Cook applied through the Restore Louisiana Program and that's already moving along for her. Her damage inspection was completed on June 30. Cook is now waiting for word of construction beginning.

The state of Louisiana and FEMA are working together to resolve any inconsistencies between the Restore Louisiana Program and FEMA to ensure that flood survivors, including those housed in MHUs are treated fairly.

FEMA says it'll check on Cook again next month. It also says it's not going to evict anyone, there's a process that has to take place, which includes a revocation letter.