Rebel Wilson loses bid to keep most of defamation payout

SYDNEY (AP) - Rebel Wilson has lost her bid to keep most of the record payout that was awarded to her in a defamation case against an Australian magazine.

The actress had sued Woman's Day magazine last year over a series of articles she said had painted her as a serial liar. The magazine was ordered to pay $3.4 million, but the figure was reduced by 90 percent after the magazine appealed.

Wilson's lawyers sought leave to appeal the reduction to the High Court in Canberra, but the court refused the application in a brief hearing Friday. Wilson is a native Australian best known for her Hollywood roles in the "Pitch Perfect" films and "Bridesmaids."