Rebel-themed flag stays down at police office, up elsewhere

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - A City Council in Mississippi is not challenging the mayor's decision to stop flying the Confederate-themed state flag outside a police building.

However, the Tupelo council is requiring that flag remain up at other city buildings. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports four white council members voted for the new ordinance Thursday. One white and two black members voted against it.

Mayor Jason Shelton, a white Democrat, issued an executive order Jan. 9 taking down the flag, which includes a Confederate battle emblem, about a week after it started flying outside the police headquarters in a predominantly black neighborhood.

For just over a year after the building opened in late 2016, one pole flew a state bicentennial banner, which does not include the Confederate symbol that critics see as racist.