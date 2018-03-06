Reality TV show exploiting New Orleans' raunchy 'sin' seeks tax credits

BATON ROUGE – A reality TV show set in Louisiana that promised more than “boobs, beads and booze” in its trailer released Tuesday reportedly spent less than half of its $3.7 million budget in the state but is seeking to obtain the lucrative tax credits offered to the production industry.

Southern Charm New Orleans is the latest installment of a BRAVO franchise that highlights aristocratic southerners and their outlandish lifestyles. The show follows a handful of people from New Orleans – among them, a local television show host, former New Orleans Saint and his debutant wife who proclaims “my family's been in New Orleans since the 1700s… that's why I can drink so well, it's in [my] blood.”

“We live in the exclusive epicenter of fine food, soulful music and wild times. But my friends are more than boobs, beads and booze,” said businessman Justin Reese as he introduces audiences to the show in the promotional video released online.

“My circle is well to do, easy on the eyes and most of all well-connected. And though we all have our different histories and beliefs, we all manage to be a big melting pot of gumbo around here."

"It is a city of sin," another member of the cast said in the video, which featured a brief clip of two women getting naked.

Producers filed documents with the state's film commission, outlining it anticipated spending $981,354 in Louisiana over the course of an initial 70 shooting days. Producers reported needing 26 employees with a Louisiana salary budget of $879,304.

The show was shot in 2017 and will premiere April 15, 2018 on BRAVO, an entertainment cable channel.

Producers listed the entire production budget as $3,735,963.

Documents filed with the state indicated producers may continue shooting into April 2019.

No tax credits have been granted, though that's not unusual. It could take up to 24 months for tax credit applications to be approved and received by the production company.

