Read this brutally honest obituary

HOUSTON – Family of a dead Texas man either were truly happy he died or have a scornful sense of humor.

The original obituary for Leslie Ray “Popeye” Charping reads less like an ode to his life and more like a rejoice of his passing.

“With Leslie's passing he will be missed only for what he never did; being a loving husband, father and good friend. No services will be held, there will be no prayers for eternal peace and no apologies to the family he tortured,” the Houston Chronicle reported the obituary read.

The man's cremated remains will be kept in a barn and used to line the floor of the family's donkeys.

The funeral home said the original obituary, which has been replaced with a more sober note online, was written by a family member.

Charping, 74, died of cancer at the end of January.

"Leslie's passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all,” the obituary reported.

Charping died “29 years longer than expected and much longer than he deserved,” and left behind “two relieved children and countless other victims.”

“At a young age, Leslie quickly became a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive,” according to the obituary.

According to reports, Charping had a criminal record but had been a veteran and a former Navy boxing champion.

“Leslie's hobbies included being abusive to his family, expediting trips to heaven for the beloved family pets and fishing, which he was less skilled with than the previously mentioned," the obituary read. "Leslie's life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities.”

