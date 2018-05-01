Re-Bath of South Louisiana closes doors after 15 years

BATON ROUGE - After fifteen years in the Baton Rouge community, Re-Bath of South Louisiana announced Tuesday that it will wind down its franchise operations in South Louisiana and South Mississippi in the next 30 days.

The closure follows the unexpected deaths of Re-Bath of South Louisiana's original owners Ronald "PePere" Leclerc and wife Janice Leclerc, who both died from cancer three years ago.

The announcement comes as a shock to customer Sandra King, who ordered a new bathroom through Re-Bath on March 26, 2018.

"I've been very upset today," said King. "You just don't think you're going to get stuck like that."

King was told the materials would arrive in four to five weeks and wrote a deposit check for $1,850. She says that check was cashed a few days later. The business promised a one-day installation with a lifetime warranty.

Monday made five weeks and that's when she started making phone calls about when her bathroom would be installed.

"I called yesterday to check on it and he told me it would be delivered next week," she said.

King started to worry when she visited the Re-Bath showroom on Jones Creek and peeked through the window. Tuesday, 2 On Your Side went to take a look and found that the door was locked, the lights were turned off, and the showroom was empty.

There's no word about whether or not King's materials have been ordered, but a Re-Bath spokesperson tells WBRZ that all remaining orders that have been placed will be completed and current customers will be serviced during the remaining time of operation. The franchisor, Re-Bath, LLC, has committed to honoring the existing warranties.

King says she'd prefer to have her money back.

"I think I'd rather get my money back and go to someone else I can trust," she said.

The Baton Rouge community might be familiar with watching Re-Bath advertisements on WBRZ. Over the fifteen years of service, members of the Re-Bath family were featured in those advertisements.

Tuesday, Re-Bath of South Louisiana's website and Facebook page were removed.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact Re-Bath of South Louisiana at 225-753-6810 or Re-Bath, LLC at 800-426-4573. Re-Bath of South Louisiana thanks its customers for their loyalty and support.