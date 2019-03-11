73°
Rash of violence: Six injured following three shootings in Baton Rouge

49 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 March 11, 2019 9:41 AM March 11, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Six people were injured in three recent shootings in Baton Rouge.

The latest incident happened before 4 a.m. Monday on Rembrandt Avenue. Police began their investigation after two people arrived at an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries were not immediately provided.

Police also responded to two Sunday shootings.

The first was reported around 3 p.m. on North Acadian Thruway and Oswego Street. Two people were taken to the hospital. At least one victim was reported to be in critical condition.

The second reported shooting of the day happened on Sherwood Valley Court around 8:30 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a local hospital, while a second victim reportedly fled the scene.

All of the shootings are still under investigation. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.

