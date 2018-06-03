Rash of Blind River camp burglaries investigated, one arrested

MAUREPAS – A dart board and its darts, propane tanks and even weapons are among the items camp owners along the Blind River near Lake Maurepas have had stolen from their oases in the bayou over the last few months.

Frustrated camp dwellers spoke with WBRZ after another incident overnight. Eddie Aydell posted video on Facebook of a man walking through his camp late Thursday or early Friday and at one point, knocked a video camera down from a post when the intruder realized it was keeping an eye on him.

Aydell and others said there have been a handful of burglaries up and down the Blind River since early this year.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Friday, deputies said they arrested Kolby Louque, 27, of Lutcher, on one count of burglary. Deputies said they anticipate adding additional charges as they investigate complaints from camp owners.



