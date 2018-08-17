87°
Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles

2 hours 16 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 August 17, 2018 11:02 AM August 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTLA
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say rapper Young Thug was arrested in Los Angeles after officers found a concealed firearm inside his car.
  
Officer Drake Madison says Friday the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was booked on a weapons possession charge. He was being held on $35,000 bail.
  
Madison says several hundred people had gathered outside a Dave & Buster's sports bar in the Hollywood area, where the rapper was hosting an event for a new album.
  
He says officers detained several in the crowd, including Williams, and officers found a firearm inside his car.
  
Williams was arrested in September 2017 on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Atlanta.
  
Brian Steel, an attorney who represented him in that case, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.
