Rapper Webbie pleads guilty in beating, put on probation

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A rapper accused of beating his girlfriend during a fight at a Louisiana hotel has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor simple battery charge and been placed on a year of probation.
  
The Advocate reports Baton Rouge native 32-year-old Webster Gradney Jr., known by his stage name Webbie, originally was charged with aggravated battery, which is a felony, and several misdemeanors including false imprisonment.
  
The rapper pleaded guilty last week to the lesser battery charge and prosecutors dismissed the remaining offenses. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Thursday the charge he pleaded guilty to was the one prosecutors could prove beyond a reasonable doubt.
  
Gradney's attorney Beau Brock says the judge's order also included him paying the victim $5,000 in restitution and attending an anger management class.
  
