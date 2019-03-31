Rapper Nipsey Hussle dead after shooting outside LA store

Image: Entertainment Tonight

LOS ANGELES - Grammy-nominated Rapper Nipsey Hussle is dead after a shooting outside one of his clothing stores in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. That's according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Hussle, who's real name is Ermias Ashgedom, was 33 years old. He's survived by his two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London.

Many celebrities took to social media in support of Hussle.

God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! ???????? — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019