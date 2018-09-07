Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

Image: hollywoodlife.com

HOLLYWOOD - Reports say rapper Mac Miller is dead at the age of 26.

According to report from TMZ, Miller was found dead in his home Friday from an apparent drug overdose. The rapper was expected to appear in court Tuesday after being involved in a car crash.

Mac Miller is know for his hit song "The Way," featuring Ariana Grande.

Authorities are still investigating his death.