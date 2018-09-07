77°
Latest Weather Blog
Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26
HOLLYWOOD - Reports say rapper Mac Miller is dead at the age of 26.
According to report from TMZ, Miller was found dead in his home Friday from an apparent drug overdose. The rapper was expected to appear in court Tuesday after being involved in a car crash.
Mac Miller is know for his hit song "The Way," featuring Ariana Grande.
Authorities are still investigating his death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Local special education class's dance video goes viral
-
Deputies seeking suspicious man seen wandering Ascension Parish neighborhood
-
LSU unveils 'The Chute', a new premium drinking spot in Tiger Stadium
-
Two former fraternity members plead no contest in LSU hazing case
-
Three arrested, four motorcycles recovered after Gonzales burglary