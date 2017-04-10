Rapper Lil Boosie pepper sprayed while shopping in Biloxi

Photo: The Sun Herald

BILOXI, Miss. - Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie was pepper sprayed by a security guard while shopping in a Mississippi department store Sunday.

A video posted by a fan shows Boosie arguing with the security guard at a Dillards before Boosie and two others are pepper sprayed in the face. According to a report from the Advocate, the rapper was told to leave after too many people followed him into the store.

Crystal Whitmore, who recorded the video, says the guard was telling the rapper he had to leave after a large group of fans followed him into the store. She said about 100 fans gathered in the store, all calling out to the rapper, whose real name is Torence Hatch.

“He was just really quiet,” she said. “Everybody was saying, 'We love you Boosie, we love you Boosie.’”

Whitmore pulled out her phone and started shooting video when a Dillards' security officer yelled at Boosie and his group, telling them to “Go, out, out.”

“He was just in the mall shopping,” Whitmore said. “He can't help it because he has fans that want to see him."

“The security guard just kept saying, ‘Leave, leave, leave.’ When he didn't leave, the security guard just Maced him.”

She posted three videos on her Facebook page which were taken over about a minute.