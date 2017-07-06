Rapper known as 'Webbie' arrested, hospitalized in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The 31-year-old old rapper known as “Webbie” was hospitalized and in the custody of Baton Rouge Police, WBRZ has learned.

Police confirmed the entertainer was placed under arrest and was in an area hospital being treated for an unknown medial condition. A spokesperson for the rapper said previous reports about the rapper's condition were incorrect, though did not specify what was keeping him hospitalized.

In the most recent update on this story, police said the rapper, whose real name is Webster Gradney, Jr., was being booked into jail on charges of domestic abuse by strangulation, false imprisonment and second-degree battery related to an altercation at the Comfort Inn on Constitution. Police said Gradney and the victim, his girlfriend, had a dispute around 5 o'clock Wednesday morning.

Gradney is connected to Lil Boosie and his Trill Entertainment label. He has recorded hit songs, including “Independent” which featured Boosie and another rapper, Lil Phat, and reached No. 9 on the Hot 100 in March 2008 according to Billboard.

