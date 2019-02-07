Rapper Boosie visits Southern University for Spotify podcast

BATON ROUGE- Spotify partnered with Southern University's Student Government Association to record a live episode of the hip hop podcast ‘Microphone Check’ featuring Baton Rouge rapper Boosie.

The episode was recorded live in front of an intimate audience of students. The show’s hosts, journalist Frannie Kelley and Ali Shaheed Muhammad of a Tribe Called Quest, gave the rapper an opportunity to engage with one of his predecessors and his peers in an up-close way.

The purpose of the conversation was to highlight more of Boosie’s life both on and off the stage, by discussing Boosie as a person from the Baton Rouge community.

“I think they’re going to be like it’s real and it’s more upfront," Boosie said after the recording. “Southern ask questions that other people probably wouldn’t ask. It’s Baton Rouge. They’re questions and how they talk all that represents me. I love it. This is my city."

The full podcast episode is available for streaming or downloading at www.spotify.com.