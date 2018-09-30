75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Rapist released last month arrested for trying to rape again

Saturday, September 29 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A rapist released from prison last month has been arrested for trying to rape a woman at knifepoint in eastern St. Tammany Parish.
 
The Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Derrick Cousin forcibly entered a woman's Alton-area home Friday at about 1:30 a.m., triggering a security alarm that awakened her. He headed toward her bedroom, but she held the door shut. Upon hearing her call police, authorities say Cousin fled.
 
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports investigators used surveillance recordings to identify Cousin, who was arrested at a nearby home where he had been living since being freed.
 
He faces charges of aggravated burglary with a weapon and attempted first-degree rape. Bond has not been set. Jail records did not show whether he has an attorney.
 

