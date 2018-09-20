Latest Weather Blog
Rape charges not pursued against marines, former student
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Prosecutors in Louisiana have refused to pursue charges against three Marines and a Tulane University graduate accused of rape.
News outlets report Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office announced Wednesday that the charges were being refused. Twenty-year-old Alexander Davenport, 22-year-old Matthew Farrell, and 19-year-olds Antonio Landrum and Jared Anderson were accused of raping at least one woman while visiting a New Orleans home this year.
Detective Anya Coleman testified at a June hearing that one of two women involved in the case had texted a roommate during the reported assault that "everything was fine." Coleman said the other woman declined to undergo a sexual assault exam.
Coleman also has said the timeline provided by the women was confusing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD to host National Night Out Against Crime
-
Amazon posts job listings for new Baton Rouge warehouse
-
State Capitol's front doors will reopen after three years - but it...
-
'Cajuneers' using military trucks to collect donations for Florence victims
-
PSC places scrutiny on electric cooperatives across the state