Rape charges not pursued against marines, former student

Photo: Jared Anderson, Alexander Davenport, Matthew Farrell, Antonio Landrum/ The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Prosecutors in Louisiana have refused to pursue charges against three Marines and a Tulane University graduate accused of rape.

News outlets report Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office announced Wednesday that the charges were being refused. Twenty-year-old Alexander Davenport, 22-year-old Matthew Farrell, and 19-year-olds Antonio Landrum and Jared Anderson were accused of raping at least one woman while visiting a New Orleans home this year.

Detective Anya Coleman testified at a June hearing that one of two women involved in the case had texted a roommate during the reported assault that "everything was fine." Coleman said the other woman declined to undergo a sexual assault exam.

Coleman also has said the timeline provided by the women was confusing.